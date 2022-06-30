Coimbatore

TNSTC driver gets 2.6 years for causing fatal accident

The Eighth Judicial Magistrate Court here on Wednesday sentenced a TNSTC driver to two years and six months of imprisonment and a fine of ₹6,500 for causing a fatal accident in 2015.

Magistrate R. Saravana Babu awarded the punishment to T. Ramesh (35) who caused the accident while driving a TNSTC bus on route no: 90 A between Ukkadam and Somanur in September 2015.

According to the Traffic Investigation Wing, Coimbatore East, M. Saraswathi (24) of Neelambur was killed when the two-wheeler she was riding pillion was hit by the bus at Chinniyampalayam on Avinashi Road. Saraswathi was nine-months pregnant. Saraswathi was rushed to a hospital where doctors saved the baby by doing an emergency caesarean procedure, the police said.

A case was registered against Ramesh for offences under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.


