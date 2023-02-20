TNSTC driver, conductor killed in accident

February 20, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The driver and conductor of a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) died when another TNSTC bus rammed the vehicle at Salakkadai panchayat near Dharapuram late on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Paul Kannan (46), driver, and Murugan (58), conductor, both from Bodinayakkanur in Theni district.

The bus plying on Tiruppur - Bodinayakkanur route broke down at Salakkadai on Sunday. The crew were checking a glitch in the engine along with the highway patrol personnel when a bus on Sathyamangalam - Sengottai route rammed the stationary bus. The crew, who were lying under the vehicle, died on the spot.

The Dharapuram police sent the bodies to the government hospital for post-mortem. The Mulanur police said a case was registered and an investigation was on. Sources said the driver of the speeding bus would be questioned by police and Regional Transport Officials.