TNSTC bus driver placed under suspension for attacking passenger in Salem

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) Salem division placed under suspension a driver who attacked an aged passenger following a verbal duel, the video of which went viral on social media on Friday.

In a release, the TNSTC Salem division said that on Wednesday evening, a town bus reached Salem old bus stand from Rasipuram. When an aged passenger tried to get down from the moving bus, driver C. Murali Krishnan warned the passenger, and it created a verbal duel between them.

After stopping the bus, the driver got down and attacked the passenger. Later, the passenger lodged a complaint with Rasipuram depot TNSTC officials. Based on this, the driver was placed under suspension on Friday.