TNPSC exam: special classes for differently-abled candidates in Tiruppur

Tiruppur District Employment and Career Guidance Centre will organise free special classes for differently-abled candidates, who will appear for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group IV examination on July 24, Collector S. Vineeth said.

In a release, he said of the 7,301 vacancies for several posts including Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Bill Collectors, Typists and Stenotypists that would be filled across the State through the Group IV examination, over 250 vacancies had been earmarked for differently-abled candidates.

Differently-abled candidates from Tiruppur district shall avail themselves of the free classes and the mock examinations that would be conducted soon, Mr. Vineeth said. Those interested shall contact the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre at 0421-2999152 or 94990 55944 to register themselves for these classes, according to the release.

The TNPSC will conduct the Group IV examination across the State on July 24 after a two-year gap. The examination will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 200 objective type questions, including 100 compulsory Tamil questions, will be asked.