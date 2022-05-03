TNPCB disconnects power supply to three printing units in Erode

They were found discharging effluents into Perumpallam Canal

Officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) disconnected power supply to three printing units that were found discharging effluents into Perumpallam Canal, in the city.

Based on complaints, the officials inspected the units at Surampatti and found them discharging effluents directly into the canal. The team also found the effluent treatment plants on the premises non-functional. A report was submitted to Collector H. Krishnanunni, who is also the chairman of the District Monitoring Committee, and he ordered disconnection of power supply to the units.

Mr. Krishnanunni said all dyeing, printing, bleaching and sizing units should ensure zero liquid discharge and warned of action against violators. He also warned unit owners against discharging sledge and waste from effluent treatment plants into the open. The Collector said that the officials would continue to monitor textile processing units in the district.