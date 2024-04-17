GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TNAU receives copyright for computer tool Molinsecto-AI

April 17, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has been granted copyright for the computer tool ‘Molinsecto-AI’ that uses Machine Learning from the Registrar of Copyright, Copyright Office, New Delhi.

‘Molinsecto-AI: Molecules Insecticide Property Prediction using Machine Learning’, represents a ground-breaking advancement in agricultural science, harnessing the power of machine learning to predict the properties of insecticides with unparalleled accuracy, a TNAU press release said.

Developed by a team of experts, this innovative tool streamlines the process of identifying potent insecticide candidates, offering invaluable support to farmers, researchers, and environmentalists. By analysing vast datasets and employing advanced algorithms, Molinsecto-AI enables users to swiftly evaluate the efficacy of chemical compounds against pests, accelerating the development of safer and more sustainable pest management solutions, the press release said.

With its user-friendly interface and predictive capabilities, it promises to revolutionise agricultural practices, empowering stakeholders to combat crop pests effectively while minimizing environmental impact. From enhancing agricultural productivity to fostering innovation in insecticide development, Molinsecto-AI emerges as a game-changer in the quest for sustainable agriculture and environmental conservation, the release said.

Vice-Chancellor V.Geethalakshmi, honoured the developer of the copyright software by handing over the certificate issued by the Registrar of Copyright, Copyright Office, New Delhi.

