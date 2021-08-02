TNAU holds farmers’ awareness programme

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University recently held a State-level farmers’ awareness programme. A release from the institution said the one-day programme on ‘Diagnosis and Management of Physiology and Nutritional Disorders in Crops’ was a part of its golden jubilee year celebration.

Vice-Chancellor N. Kumar spoke of the need for balanced nutrition input to achieve maximum crop yield and urged farmers to acquire knowledge on the role of each nutrient in crop growth.

V. Geethalakshmi, Director Crop Management, spoke about the ill effects of mono cropping, imbalanced fertiliser application and said farmers could achieve reap high yield and profit by following simple scientific nutrient management strategies.

S.D. Sivakumar, Director, Agri Business Development and M.K. Kalarani, Professor and HoD, Crop Physiology, also spoke on the occasion, the release said, adding that the Vice-Chancellor released two books on nutrient deficiencies in agricultural and horticultural crops.