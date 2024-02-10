GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to release draft Master Plan for Coimbatore

The Minister will launch a website and QR codes for the public to view the draft plan and submit their feedback

February 10, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, will release in Coimbatore on February 11, 2024, (Sunday) the draft Master Plan for Coimbatore Local Planning Area and launch a website too.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati told The Hindu the draft plan has been notified in the gazette and it would be open for 60 days (from Sunday) for the public to give their suggestions and objections.

The Minister will launch a website and QR codes for the public to view the draft plan and submit their feedback.

According to the draft plan, the total Local Planning Area (LPA) is 1,531.57 sq km and it covers one Corporation, four municipalities, 21 town panchayats, and 66 village panchayats. The growth direction is in the north east and south east areas of the district and the urban sprawl is expected to grow on the Sathyamangalam, Avinashi, and Trichy roads.

The largest existing land use classification is for agriculture and water bodies (832.98 sq. km in LPA area), followed by residential use at 292.96 sq. km in the LPA. The draft also says that green cover has decreased by 48.7 % and there is a need for development of blue and green infrastructure, urban forests, and public parks. The potential areas to be developed as economic growth centres are places such as Annur, Kallapalayam, and Chettipalayam, and there is a need for town planning scheme around industrial nodes, it said.

A leading property developer here said that the most important aspect of the Master Plan was the land use classification. Only after official release of the plan, can the public check the land use classifications and submit their demands.

