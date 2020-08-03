T.N. committed to development of skills foraerospace and defence sectors: Minister

The Tamil Nadu Government is committed to the development of human resources for the aerospace and defence sectors, Minister for Industries M.C. Sampath said on Monday.

In a message delivered at the valedictory function of one-year ‘Aerospace Tool Design and Manufacturing’ training programme, the Minister said that the Tamil Nadu Aerospace and Defence Industrial Policy 2019 gave importance to development of human resources with relevant talent and skills for the sector.

The State Government would facilitate augmentation of the quality and quantity of talent required for the sector by partnering with global and national original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and education and research institutes on a public-private partnership mode, he said.

Development of skills to manufacture for aerospace sector and, thus, improving job opportunities in the State was an objective of the government, he added.

The Minister said that though COVID-19 spread affected industrial functioning in the State, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had laid the foundation for eight projects last week that would bring in an investment of ₹ 2,368 crore to the State. He also inaugurated 11 projects worth ₹ 3,185 crore. In this event, foundation was laid for Aerohub- Advanced Computing and Design Engineering Centre for Aerospace and Defence Industries at the upcoming Aerospace Park at Sriperumpudur. It would be set up at an investment of ₹ 250 crore by Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and TIDEL. The aim was to demonstrate the commitment of the State Government to the TN Aerospace and Defence Industrial Policy 2019.

B. Elangovan, Senior General Manager, TIDCO, said that skill training was an important component of the State’s Aerospace and Defence Policy. Several colleges in the State offered courses in aerospace engineering. “The real demand is for technicians,” he said.

Ashwani Bhargava, Director, Supply Chain Management of Boeing India, said placement of the trainees of the programme had started and one had secured a job overseas too.

Chairman and managing director of Lakshmi Machine Works Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu pointed out that private companies in India had started taking part in aerospace and defence sectors only in the last 10 years and hence, this was a relatively new area.

Chairperson of Learning Links Foundation Anjlee Prakash also spoke.

According to a press release, as many as 28 candidates passed out of the “Learn and Earn” programme. It was sponsored by Boeing and the programme was offered in association with Learning Links Foundation, GKD Institute for Technological Resources and Lakshmi Machine Works.

The training focused on imparting skills in design and manufacturing of tools for aerospace sector. The students underwent six months classroom training at GKD Institute and six months on the job training at LMW Advanced Technology Centre here.