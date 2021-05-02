TN Assembly polls | AIADMK front maintains lead in majority of the western districts

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and BJP’s state president L. Murugan are currently leading over their rivals, as are several other Ministers

Candidates of the AIADMK-led alliance on Sunday afternoon maintained a lead in a majority of the Assembly constituencies in the western districts, as of early afternoon, after a few rounds of counting of votes were conducted on Sunday.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and BJP’s state president L. Murugan are currently leading over their rivals at Edappadi and Dharapurm (reserved) constituencies respectively. Most Ministers hailing from the region have established leads over their rivals.

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan is leading in Coimbatore south. In Coimbatore, except in Mettupalayam and Coimbatore south, the AIADMK is leading in other seats. Local Administration Minister SP Velumani is leading over his DMK rival Karthikeya Senathipathi with more than 10,000 votes.

In Erode, Ministers KA Sengotttaiyan and KC Karuppanan are leading. At Anthiyur and Erode west, however, the DMK is leading and at Erode East, the Congress is leading. In the other five constituencies, the AIADMK is leading.

In Tiruppur, except at Kangeyam, where DMK’s MP Saminathan is leading, the AIDMK is leading in seven constituencies.

In the Nilgiris, DMK was leading at Coonoor, AIADMK in Gudalur and the Congress in Udhagamandalam.

In Dharmapuri, the AIADMK is leading in all the five constituencies and in Krishnagiri, AIADMK and DMK are leading in three seats each. Incumbent minister K. P. Anbalagan was leading by over 6,296 votes in Palacodde constituency at the end of round 8.

The AIADMK's ally PMK was leading in Dharmapuri constituency by 9023 votes at the end of round 5 threatening to unseat the DMK’s incumbent MLA P. Subramani. PMK’s star candidate G. K. Mani was leading in Pennagaram by 8537 votes by the end of round 6.