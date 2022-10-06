Tiruppur police arrest a man on murder charges

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police arrested a man on the charges of murder near Vellakoil on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Mallika, a housewife, lodged a complaint at the Vellakoil police station that her husband Marimuthu had gone missing since October 3. Based on her complaint, the police conducted an investigation with her neighbour A. Premkumar (32), and found that he murdered Marimuthu and threw his body into River Amaravathi.

Based on the confession made by the accused, the police reached Lakkumanaickenpatti and retrieved the victim’s body, and sent it to Tiruppur Government Hospital for postmortem.

Premkumar said that he murdered Marimuthu after he revealed the illegal affair of the accused with a woman who lived nearby. The police arrested the accused and remanded him in judicial custody.