Coimbatore

Tiruppur MP seeks Collector’s intervention

Tiruppur MP K. Subbrarayan has sought District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan intervention into the alleged pressurisation by financial companies to pay instalments for loans amid COVID-19 lockdown.

In the letter to the Collector on Wednesday, he claimed that many financial companies in Tiruppur are asking customers to pay the instalments through phone calls and text messages, despite the Central government’s guidelines to grant a moratorium of three months on payment of all instalments falling due between March 1 and May 31.

Mr. Subbarayan alleged that such practices will cause mental distress to customers during the ongoing lockdown. The MP further alleged in his letter that these companies transfer the cash from the customers’ accounts, including the COVID-19 cash assistance provided by the State government.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 15, 2020 7:35:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/tiruppur-mp-seeks-collectors-intervention/article31347983.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY