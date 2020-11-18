Tiruppur farmers demand adequate release of water for irrigation

Members of a farmers’ organisation visited the Tiruppur Collectorate on Tuesday alleging irregular and inadequate release of water to Vellakoil region through the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP) branch canal.
Around 120 members of PAP Vellakoil Branch Canal Irrigation Rights Committee visited the Collectorate. Police sources said that only about 10 members were allowed to meet Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan.
In the petition, the members alleged that water for irrigation was released only three days instead of seven days a month as earlier. The quantity of water supplied from the Thirumoorthy Dam through the Vellakoil branch canal was also reduced, the petitioners claimed.
Sources said that Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan assured the farmers on Tuesday that the District Administration would conduct an inquiry with the officials concerned.
