Tiruppur Corporation to conduct camps

The Tiruppur Municipal Corporation would conduct special camps to get building completion certificates on June 29.

According to a press release from the Corporation, as per the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules 2019, buildings that were constructed have to get the completion certificates for approval from the registered engineer and have to submit it to the respective zonal offices. A special camp to get the certificates will be conducted on June 29, Thursday at all the four zonal offices of the Tiruppur Municipal Corporations from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm.