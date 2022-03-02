Tiruppur Corporation councillors sworn in

N. Benazir of Ward No. 50 being sworn in at the Corporation head office in Tiruppur on Wednesday.

A total of 60 councillors of Tiruppur Corporation, who won in the recent urban local body elections, were sworn in on Wednesday.

According to the officials, Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati administered the oath of office to the councillors of the 60 wards. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Council Hall in Tiruppur Corporation headquarters on Mangalam Road at 10 a.m.

Among the new councillors of Tiruppur Corporation, 31 were women and 29 were men. The DMK-led alliance has won in 38 out of 60 wards in Tiruppur Corporation, while the AIADMK has 18 wards. The BJP and Independent candidates won in two wards each.

Similarly, ward councillors for the 147 wards in six municipalities and 233 in 15 town panchayats in Tiruppur district were also sworn in on Wednesday. The urban local body elections was conducted in 440 wards across all urban local bodies in the district.