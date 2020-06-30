Tiruppur Collector inspects shops in Palladam

To ensure the public adhere to the COVID-19 precautionary measures in Tiruppur district, Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan conducted a surprise inspection in Palladam on Tuesday.
He inspected the shops on M.G.R. Road and instructed the public to wear mask and maintain physical distancing at all time to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a release said.
He warned that 22 flying squads comprising the police, local body officials and Revenue Department officials had been formed to monitor violations in the nine Revenue taluks in the district and the violators would be fined on the spot.
Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan also inspected the online jamabandhi for Palladam taluk. He inspected the petitions for 14 revenue villages under the Karadivavi and Samalapuram revenue firkas.
The jamabandhi petitions are received online through e-seva centres this year and no issues have been reported so far. The total number of petitions applied will be calculated after July 15, which is the last date for filing the jamabandhi petitions, the release said.
