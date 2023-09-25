Tiruppur City Corporation gears up dengue prevention measures

September 25, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Tiruppur City Corporation has planned special screening camps at locations where 13 dengue cases have been reported so far during this month.

Though there is no risk of spread of the epidemic, the civic body has put in place prevention measures, Corporation Commissioner Pawankumar G. Giriyappanavar, said.

At an advisory meeting on dengue prevention in recent days, the Corporation Commissioner said the civic body will coordinate its activities along with government departments.

The participants comprising officials of line departments were sensitised on the ways of spread of dengue, likely breeding spots, the life cycle of the causative aedis mosquito.

During the last three months, the civic body had conducted review meetings zone-wise for undertaking preventive measures, and formed teams with specific monitoring tasks for fumigation, identifying and clearing up the breeding spots, removing unwanted tyres, waste water stagnation and construction sites, and keeping watch at the surroundings of shopping centres, schools, government offices, and other places of public confluence.

The Commissioner appealed to the public to ensure there are no breeding spots in their surroundings, to discard coconut shells and tyres, keep drinking water tanks closed, take prompt treatment for fever-like symptoms at the nearest Urban Public Health Centres or hospitals, and to extend cooperation to DBC (Dengue Breeder Checker) workers visiting their homes for eradication activity.

Government offices have been asked to submit weekly reports on the preventive steps, and the owners and contractors of construction sites have also been instructed to be on watch to rule out breeding spots.