Tiruchengode Municipality seals BSNL office for non-payment of taxes

March 07, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau
Tiruchengode Municipality officials sealed BSNL office for non-payment of taxes on Thursday.

Tiruchengode Municipality officials sealed BSNL office for non-payment of taxes on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tiruchegode Municipality officials sealed the BSNL office for non-payment of tax to the tune of ₹10.75 lakh on Thursday.

For the past few days, the Tiruchengode Municipality has been sealing buildings that have not paid taxes to the municipality for years, and the BSNL office owes the municipality taxes to the tune of ₹10.75 lakh over the past three years. despite sending reminders to the BSNL, no response was coming. On Thursday, Tiruchengode Municipality officials went to the BSNL office at Sandhaipettai and sealed the BSNL office.

Tiruchengode Municipality Commissioner R. Sekar said that the municipality is yet to collect a total of ₹8 crore in taxes. BSNL officials have not approached the municipality after they sealed the building, but if they pay the tax promptly, the seal will be removed.

Due to non-payment of taxes, the municipality is struggling to provide basic amenities to the residents and is also facing a challenge in paying salaries to the staff. Mr. Sekar has warned that the details of people who have not paid taxes will be displayed on flex banners across the municipality soon.

