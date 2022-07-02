TiE to organise green conclave on July 9

TiE Coimbatore will organise here on July 9 GreenCon ‘22, a one-day conclave on “Commerce and earth consciousness”.

A press release from TiE said the event will bring together experts in sustainable entrepreneurship and will focus on startups and founders who have balanced environment with business. Over 350 participants are expected from across the country. The event have a plenary address by social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganandam.

The speakers are from diverse fields such as climate change, water conservation, crop residue-fuelled batteries, temple flowers upcycling, and green buildings.

Ranjana Singhal, president, TiE Coimbatore, said in the press release, “GreenCon ‘22 is an endeavour to understand, to assimilate, and to act upon our commitment to enterprise and ecology. The event focuses on businesses that put the earth first, making it an active partner in their enterprise.”