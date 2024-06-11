Three years after murder of construction worker in Erode, two arrested for the crime

Three years after a construction worker was murdered, the police arrested have two persons for committing the crime.

On February 3, 2021, the body of an elderly man with injuries was found at a dry lake in Venganaickenpalayam in Punjai Puliyampatti, Erode district. The victim was identified as Rangasamy, 55, of Annur in Coimbatore district. He had been working at a construction site. The Punjai Puliyampatti police had registered a case of murder and were investigating.

A few days ago, the police picked up Prakash, 37, and Dhanasekar, 36, of Punjai Puliyampatti. Dhanasekar was working at a Tasmac bar in the area and Prakash was running a chilli chicken shop near the bar. Police said Rangasamy used to visit the bar and the shop regularly. At one point, Rangasamy refused to pay Prakash for the chilli chicken he had bought. This angered Prakash who, with the help of Dhanasekar, hatched a plan to kill Rangasamy.

One day, the two found Rangasamy in an inebriated condition, and took him to a lake and attacked him with stones. Rangasamy died on the spot, and both the attackers fled.

The two were arrested and produced at a court in Sathyamangalam and lodged in prison on Monday, June 10, 2024.