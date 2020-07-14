Coimbatore

Three-year-old girl falls into septic tank, dies

A three-year-old girl died after she fell into a septic tank on the premises of her home at Irugur near Coimbatore on Monday.

The girl was identified as Baby Malik, daughter of Dushasan and Madhoo Malik from Kendrapara district in Odisha.

According to Singanallur police, the couple work in a mill at Irugur.

On Monday afternoon, Mr. Dushasan played with the girl on the premises of their quarters.

Around 5 p.m., the man went inside the house to get some sleep and the girl continued playing outside. Around 6.30 p.m. the couple searched for the girl and they could not trace her. During searches, the neighbours found a gap on the concrete slab of the septic tank. They removed the slab and found the girl dead inside the tank.

