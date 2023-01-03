Three sustain injuries in fire accident at government school in Salem district

January 03, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - Salem

Three people, including a noon meal organiser at a government school in Salem district, sustained burn injuries following a fire accident, on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place at a government middle school functioning in Kadayampatti. On Monday afternoon, workers at the noon meal centre found a gas leak and alerted the gas agency. On behalf of the gas agency, R. Srinivasan (41) of Bommiyampatti came to the school and repaired the leak. However, while he turned on the stove and lit it, the cooking room caught fire. Immediately, the workers extinguished the fire. But Srinivasan, noon meal organiser V. Kalaivani (45), and assistant M. Sahitha Banu (35) sustained burn injuries on their hands and legs.

The three were admitted to the Kadayampatti Government Hospital and later referred to the Omalur Government Hospital. The Deevattipatti police have registered a case and are investigating.