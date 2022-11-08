Three students suffer minor injuries as roof plaster of classroom falls on them in Hosur

Three students of a Corporation elementary school at Bharathiyar Nagar here suffered minor injuries after a portion of the roof’s cement plaster fell on them on Monday evening.

The incident occurred when the three boys were walking out of the classroom. .

Speaking to The Hindu, District Education Officer A.Muniraj, who also visited the students in their homes said, the boys were given first aid, and one of the boys was given stitches and discharged soon after.

The Corporation school constructed in 2003 under CSR initiative is in good condition. The roof plaster was brittle and due to the continues rain in Hosur, it gave way, said Mr. Muniraj.

The School Education Department had issued circular to demolish school buildings that are in dilapidated state. In Krishnagiri, a total of 190 such school buildings were identified and of those, 60 buildings were already demolished, and 130 remained to be demolished.

Classes in such schools are being conducted in community halls, rural libraries and such other public buildings, said the DEO. However, this Corporation school at Bharathiyar Nagar did not fall under that category and the plaster of the ceiling was weak, the DEO said.

The Education Department has already issued a circular to schools in Hosur division that has faced incessant rain to ensure classes are not conducted indoor of buildings that are not in good state.