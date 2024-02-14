Three sentenced to life imprisonment for gang-rape of Dalit girl in Dharmapuri

February 14, 2024 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Fast Track court in Dharmapuri sentenced three men to life terms in prison for the gang-rape of a 15-year-old Dalit girl.

The crime occurred in a village in Harur, in 2015, where one of the accused persons, Chandrabose (26) had intercepted the survivor, who was a class IX student, and forcibly took a photograph with her. Later, he along with two of his friends, co-accused persons, Mubharak (26) and Santhosh (27) had dragged the girl into a nearby forest and sexually assaulted her. The survivor’s family lodged a complaint with the Harur All Women’s Police station. A case was registered under the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and under the POCSO Act.

The prosecution proved the charges, and the court sentenced the trio to life imprisonment along with a fine of ₹30,500 each.