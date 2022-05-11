Three new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore district reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Health Department said that two persons recovered from the disease and the district had 17 active cases. The toll remained as 2,617 as no new deaths were reported.

Tiruppur district did not report any new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The overall toll remained as 1,052 as no new deaths were reported by the Health Department and the district had two active cases.