Three new bus services flagged off in Erode

January 20, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara flagging off three new buses in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara flagging off three new buses in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Three new bus services from Erode to Rajapalayam, Anthiyur to Rameswaram and Anthiyur to Kumbakonam were flagged off at the Corporation’s Central Bus Terminal here on Saturday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy in the presence of Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi, Mayor S. Nagarathinam, Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam flagged off the buses.

The Minister said the State government had proposed to purchase 1,666 new bus services and purchased 100 new buses in the first phase, of which 13 were allotted to the Erode region. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin flagged off 10 buses from Chennai, while three buses were flagged off from Erode. He said the buses will ply new routes, Erode – Rajapalayam bus will ply through Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Thirumangalam and Srivilliputhur, Anthiyur – Rameswaram bus will ply through Erode, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Paramakudi and Anthiyur – Kumbakonam will ply through Erode, Karur, Kulithalai, Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Papanasam.

The Minister also inspected the commercial complex built at a cost of ₹43 crore on the bus stand premises and held discussions with officials.

