Coimbatore

Three more arrested in Vadavalli robbery case

Coimbatore District Police have arrested three more persons in connection with the robbery of 236 sovereigns gold jewellery and ₹ 7.5 lakh cash from a jewellery dealer at Vadavalli here on October 30. The police have so far arrested 10 persons in connection with the case.

Inspector General of Police, West Zone, R. Sudhakar on Friday addressed the press in the presence of Deputy Inspector General of Police - Coimbatore Range M.S. Muthusamy and Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore district, S. Selvanagarathinam at Vadavalli Police Station.

A press release said that the gang robbed Shanmugam of gold jewellery and cash at Vadavalli. A special team led by Vadavalli Inspector Anandakumar visited Karnataka and Kerala recently and arrested Basha aka Sikander Basha, Samsuddin and Anbarasu. The police team recovered 1,697 grams (nearly 212 sovereigns) of gold jewellery, ₹ 5.5 lakh cash and seized three motorcycles from the accused on Friday, Mr. Sudhakar said.

Earlier, the Vadavalli police had arrested Abdul Hakeem, Ashraf Ali, Dinesh Rawal, Ranjith Singh, Pawan Singh, Bhavani Singh and Venkatachalam in connection with the case. All the 10 accused were remanded in judicial custody.


