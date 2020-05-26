Coimbatore

Three including nurse test positive in Krishnagiri

A 32-year-old nurse at the Hosur Government Hospital and two others tested positive for COVID-19 here on Tuesday.

Travel history

The nurse reportedly travelled back from Nagercoil with her husband last week. She had assisted in swab collection of the last COVID-19 positive patient, a call-taxi driver, who had returned from Bengaluru.

Deputy Director of Health V.Govindan told The Hindu the nurse had her PPE on, while collecting the swab. “But we do not know, if it was the travel history to Nagercoil.”

A second person, who was in contact with the call-taxi driver, also tested positive on Tuesday. The person was the apartment owner, where the call-taxi driver was staying.

The third positive case is that of a lorry driver from Vanniyambadi. The driver had delivered goods from Bengaluru to Chennai and had returned to his mother’s house in Hosur. He had tested positive on Tuesday.

With three fresh cases, the number of active cases in the district had gone up to 7 as of Tuesday.

Isolated

The infected persons have been admitted to the COVID-19 isolation ward at the ESI Hospital in Hosur. Incidentally, a majority of cases have been reported from Hosur.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 10:33:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/three-including-nurse-test-positive-in-krishnagiri/article31681228.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY