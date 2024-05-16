GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Three, including couple, die of electrocution in Salem and Namakkal

Updated - May 16, 2024 08:59 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 08:58 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Three people, including a couple, died of electrocution in separate incidents in Salem and Namakkal districts on Thursday.

A. Dhandapani (40), resident of Soundamman Kovil Street in Ammapet, was trying to erect a banner atop the grocery store he ran with his father Arthanari (69), when the flex banner unexpectedly came into contact with an overhead electric line. Both Dhandapani and Arthanari suffered electric shocks, and while Dhandapani died on the spot, Arthanari is being treated at the Salem Government Hospital, where his condition is said to be critical. Ammapet police have registered a case and are investigating further.

In Namakkal, K. Thangavel (57), a farmer residing at Kullappanaickenpalayam near Komarapalayam, was clearing trees that were uprooted on Wednesday due to heavy rains along with his wife Saraswathi (54) on Thursday morning. The branch of a tree came into contact with an overhead electric line, and the couple died of electrocution on the spot. Komarapalayam police registered a case and are investigating.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.