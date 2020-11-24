Three held for selling newborn to settle loans

The Salem City Police on Tuesday arrested three persons for trying to sell a newborn to settle loans.
According to the police, Shoukat Ali, a resident near Linemedu, took a loan of ₹1 lakh recently and he could not pay the interest. He had four children and the youngest one was a 6-month-old boy. To settle the dues, Ali soldthe boy to Sundaram from Alagapuram.
Based on a complaint from the child’s mother, the Annadhanapatti police registered a case and arrested Ali, Sundaram and Allaudin, a middleman in the deal, and rescued the child. The boy was handed over to the family. The accused have been remanded in custody.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath