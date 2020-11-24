Coimbatore

Three held for selling newborn to settle loans

The Salem City Police on Tuesday arrested three persons for trying to sell a newborn to settle loans.

According to the police, Shoukat Ali, a resident near Linemedu, took a loan of ₹1 lakh recently and he could not pay the interest. He had four children and the youngest one was a 6-month-old boy. To settle the dues, Ali soldthe boy to Sundaram from Alagapuram.

Based on a complaint from the child’s mother, the Annadhanapatti police registered a case and arrested Ali, Sundaram and Allaudin, a middleman in the deal, and rescued the child. The boy was handed over to the family. The accused have been remanded in custody.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2020 11:37:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/three-held-for-selling-newborn-to-settle-loans/article33172520.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY