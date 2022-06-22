Three get 10 years rigorous imprisonment in emu scam

The special court for the trial of cases registered under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (TNPID) Act in Coimbatore on Wednesday sentenced three persons to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in emu scam.

TNPID court judge A.S. Ravi awarded the punishment to M.S. Kumar (48) from Chennaimalai near Perundurai in Erode district, K. Karthikeyan (50) from Ramu Colony in Tiruppur, and C. Manivannan (45) from Bhavani Nagar near Pappanaickenpalayam in Tiruppur – partners of Om Sakthi Emu Farms, which had its office near Dharapuram in Tiruppur district.

According to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Coimbatore, 120 persons had invested money in the firm which offered various lucrative schemes involving the rearing of emu chicks and promised higher financial returns.

They invested a total of ₹2.37 crore in the company. The Central Crime Branch of the Tiruppur city police registered a case against the firm and its partners based on a complaint lodged by one of the investors, namely M. Mayan Perumal of Dindigul, in 2012.

The case was later transferred to the EOW, Coimbatore, which completed the investigation and filed the chargesheet in July 2014. The court delivered the judgement after completion of the trial on Wednesday.

Apart from convicting the three partners of the firm, the court slapped a total fine of ₹2.16 crore on them out of which ₹2.10 crore had to be given to the victims and their legal heirs. The court acquitted two persons, namely fifth accused Sivaraj and sixth accused Duraisamy.

Five BJP workers booked for placing flex boards

The Peelamedu police have registered a case against five BJP workers who placed flex boards on the sides of Avinashi Road to welcome Isha Yoga founder Jaggi Vasudev to the city on Tuesday.

BJP workers C. Gopinath, Sasikumar, K.N.C. Rajendran, Pradev Athivel and Manoj Aruchamy were booked for offence under Section 4 (penalty for unauthorised disfigurement by advertisements) of the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act.

According to the police, they placed flex boards between the airport junction and Nava India junction in violation of a direction of the Madras High Court.

Woman arrested for job fraud

The Race Course police arrested a woman on charges of cheating two persons of ₹12.5 lakh in total by promising them to arrange a job in the Income Tax Department.

The police said that S. Subhashini from Anna Nagar near Periyanaickenpalayam was arrested on Tuesday based on complaints lodged by S. Sundaresan (28) and B. Maheswaran (33), both hailing from Thanjavur district. The police were on the lookout for Subhashini’s accomplice Ashok Kumar of Kovilur in Karur district.