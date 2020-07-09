Three die of COVID-19 in Coimbatore

Three persons from Coimbatore district died of COVID-19 at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital on Thursday. With this, the number of persons died of COVID-19 in the district increased to nine.

A 42-year-old man from Varadarajapuram was admitted to the hospital on July 2. His condition deteriorated on Thursday morning and he died by noon. He was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension, according to the Health Department. The two other deceased were identified as a 58-year-old man from Kalangal near Sulur and a 72-year-old woman from Ganapathy. Both were admitted to the hospital on July 1 and they died late on Thursday.

On Thursday, three COVID-19 patients from other districts also died at the Hospital. The deceased were identified as an 80-year-old man from Pallapatti in Karur, an 85-year-old man from Lakshmi Nagar in Tiruppur and a 55-year-old man from Udumalpet near Tiruppur. The 85-year-old man was initially admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore. He was shifted to the ESI Hospital around 11 p.m. on Wednesday and he died around 1.50 a.m. on Thursday.

In Dharmapuri, a 46-year-old man from Hosur died at the Dharmapuri government medical college hospital on Wednesday.

He was admitted with fever and cold on Tuesday. Deputy Director of Health Gemini said the patient was admitted to a private hospital for three days before being referred by the Hosur government hospital to here. He was in ICU for two days with hypertension.