Three die of COVID-19 in Coimbatore

Three persons from Coimbatore district died of COVID-19 at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital on Thursday. With this, the number of persons died of COVID-19 in the district increased to nine.
A 42-year-old man from Varadarajapuram was admitted to the hospital on July 2. His condition deteriorated on Thursday morning and he died by noon. He was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension, according to the Health Department. The two other deceased were identified as a 58-year-old man from Kalangal near Sulur and a 72-year-old woman from Ganapathy. Both were admitted to the hospital on July 1 and they died late on Thursday.
On Thursday, three COVID-19 patients from other districts also died at the Hospital. The deceased were identified as an 80-year-old man from Pallapatti in Karur, an 85-year-old man from Lakshmi Nagar in Tiruppur and a 55-year-old man from Udumalpet near Tiruppur. The 85-year-old man was initially admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore. He was shifted to the ESI Hospital around 11 p.m. on Wednesday and he died around 1.50 a.m. on Thursday.
In Dharmapuri, a 46-year-old man from Hosur died at the Dharmapuri government medical college hospital on Wednesday.
He was admitted with fever and cold on Tuesday. Deputy Director of Health Gemini said the patient was admitted to a private hospital for three days before being referred by the Hosur government hospital to here. He was in ICU for two days with hypertension.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath