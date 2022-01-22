Coimbatore

Three die as lorry falls on its side in Erode

The driver and two passengers of a concrete mixer lorry died after the vehicle fell on its side at Nanjappa Goundan Pudur in Sathyamangalam here on Saturday. The lorry, driven by Karuppasamy, was on its way to supply concrete for the construction of a drainage channel in the area. Workers Muthappan and Saravanan were also in the lorry. While moving in a narrow road near Sathyamangalam – Negamam junction, the lorry fell on its side. In the impact, all three were caught under the lorry and killed on the spot.

The bodies were sent to Government Hospital at Sathyamangalam for postmortem.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2022 11:57:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/three-die-as-lorry-falls-on-its-side-in-erode/article38311222.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY