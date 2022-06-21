Three detained under Goondas Act in Salem

District Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav on Monday recommended to District Collector to detain three persons, who are charged with murder and theft cases, under the provisions of the Goondas Act.

The accused were S. Lallu alias Lallu Prasad (30) and R. Vijay alias Vellaiyan (25) of Karumalaikoodal who were arrested for murdering R. Rajesh (26) of the same locality due to previous enmity on April 9 this year. A. Rajukumar (27) of Veppadai in Namakkal district was arrested by Sankagiri police in March this year in connection with a theft case.

District Collector S. Karmegam slapped Goondas Act against the three accused who were lodged at the Salem Central Prison. s.