Three deaths, 125 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

Tiruppur reports 70 new cases and three deaths

Coimbatore district, on Wednesday, reported 125 new cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department said that 151 persons recovered from the disease on Wednesday and the district had 1,353 active cases. Three more persons died of COVID-19 in the district, taking the toll to 2,407. Coimbatore district’s test positivity rate stood at 1.4 % on Tuesday when it reported 128 new infections.

Tiruppur district reported 70 fresh cases on Wednesday, which took the overall tally to 95,130. Three deaths reported on the day took the district’s toll to 977. The district had 724 active cases and 97 persons recovered on Wednesday. Test positivity rate of Tiruppur district based on Tuesday’s data was 1.7%.

Fifteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Wednesday and the overall tally stood at 33,494. One person died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, which took the district’s toll to 210. A total of 235 persons are under treatment.