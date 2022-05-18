Three-day event Yugam at Kumaruguru Institutions from Thursday

The 10th edition of three-day Yugam, the techno-cultural sports fest organised by Kumaraguru Institutions, will be held from Thursday.

The 70-plus events include conclaves focusing on entrepreneurship, innovation, agriculture, sports (this year Yugam will feature e-sports), arts, wit and Proshow, where famed playback singer Benny Dayal will perform.

Prof. Vijilesh, Assistant Dean - Student Affairs, KCT who along with student-team members addressed the mediapersons said that they expect 12000 students to participate this year.

As EVs are gaining the attention of the country and the field holds significant promise, through the conclave E-Grid, the organisers plan to bridge the gap between the young student community and the industry.

Career Fair is another important event where students can directly communicate with international universities, and choose the right institution that suits their aspirations. There is also a Defence Career Expo where students can know about the opportunities in the defence sector.

Students of Kumaraguru Institute of Agriculture will organise Agrathon, where they will provide solutions to the problems faced by farmers. As their way of giving back to society, through initiatives under the club ‘Socio Constant’, the student-volunteers of Kumaraguru Institutions have collected over 50 kg of waste, and these will be properly handled and disposed off.

Angadi, a student-led trade expo, and India Quiz 2022 will also be organised. Thulir ’21 – national virtual yogasana championship will be held as part of the event.