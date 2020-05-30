Three arrested in Tiruppur for cheating migrant workers

The Tiruppur City Police on Friday arrested three persons on charges of cheating migrant workers by selling fake tokens for Shramik special trains.

Police said that Rajesh, 24, Raj Kumar, 35 and Manish Kumar, 25, cheated 60 workers by issuing counterfeit tokens for the special trains operated from Tiruppur Junction to their respective States. The accused charged ₹400 per token and have collected a total amount of ₹24,000.

The police recovered nearly ₹15,000 from the accused following the arrests. However, all the migrant workers who were cheated have already left in Shramik special trains, police said. While one accused, Rajesh was from Kerala, the other two accused were from Bihar, according to the police.

Anupparpalayam police registered a case against the three accused under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and remanded them in judicial custody. Further investigations, to ascertain whether more persons were involved in this case, are on.