Three arrested in fake gold selling racket in Salem

January 10, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST

Police on Monday arrested three persons on charges of duping a goldsmith by selling him fake gold jewellery.

According to the police, A. Varghese of Thrissur received a jewellery order from a shop at Shevapet last month. Varghese and his two staff came to Shevapet and handed over 47 gold chains and got back a gold bar from the jewellery shop owner K. Julveerkhan. Meanwhile, they had doubts about the authenticity of gold bar. They took it to another shop where they found that it was a copper bar.

Varghese lodged a complaint with Shevapet police. The police registered a case, and a special team was formed. The police arrested Julveerkhan, his wife J. Bilkisthara and their accomplice S. Sakthivel of Selvapuram in Coimbatore. Police investigations revealed that Julveerkhan hails from West Bengal and six months ago he started a jewellery store at Shevapet. The police recovered 92 sovereign jewellery and remanded them to prison on Tuesday.