Three arrested for cheating businessman of ₹15 crore in Coimbatore

April 17, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The City Crime Branch (CCB) on Wednesday arrested three persons on charges of cheating a businessman of ₹15 crore.

The arrested have been identified as Sheela (52) of Salem, her daughter Deeksha (29), and son-in-law Sakthisundar (34).

The CCB had registered a case against eight persons, including the trio, based on a complaint lodged by businessman G.C. Sivaraj of Peelamedu earlier this month.

As per the complaint, Mr. Sivaraj, his grandmother Prema and mother Chitra were directors of a firm in which Sheela’s husband P. Ashwinkumar of Salem, his friends Vasanth, Siva and Chiranjeeviraj worked. They handled income tax related works and Ashwinkumar allegedly promised Mr. Sivaraj to solve tax issues.

According to the CCB, Mr. Sivaraj transferred certain equity shares of the firm to Ashwinkumar in 2017 after the latter asked him to make him one of the directors.

Ashwinkumar allegedly created fabricated resignation letters of Ms. Prema and Chitra and submitted them to the registrar of companies. Later, Ashwinkumar transferred a huge number of equity shares to his name and that of his wife Sheela, Deeksha and Sakthisundar, CCB officials said.

The investigation by the CCB found out that Ashwinkumar transferred more than 60% of the shares of the firm to the names of his family members. It was also found that he forged documents of a resort in Udhagamandalam and usurped the property,

CCB officials arrested Sheela, Dheeksa and Sakthisundar from Salem on Tuesday. They were produced before a judicial magistrate court on Wednesday for remand. The police are on the lookout for Ashwinkumar.