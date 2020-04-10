Those in home quarantine who tested positive sent to hospital

All the 26 persons who were in home quarantine and tested positive for COVID-19 were sent to the isolation ward of the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai here on Friday.

After 32 persons tested positive in the district, a total of 33,330 families comprising 1,66,806 persons in Erode City, Gobichettipalayam Municipal areas, Karattipalayam, Kavindapadi and Sathyamangalam were under home quarantine and were continuously monitored by health officials.

A total of 83 samples were taken from persons, who are the family members of persons tested positive and were in the isolation ward.

On Thursday, 26 persons, including 14 women, tested positive. Collector C. Kathiravan said that people can call the toll free number 1800-120-555550 and get consultation or contact the 24-hour-helpline 104 and 1077. He stressed on the importance of washing hands with soap regularly and also maintaining personal distancing. He said that 54 persons had tested positive in the district so far and asked people to stay at home.