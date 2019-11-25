The joy of having biryani for the first time

As many as 170 children from the remote tribal hamlets in Bargur hills had a biryani feast for the first time in their life on Sunday afternoon.

On knowing that these children had never tasted biryani, G.G. Kannan, a Salem-based garment manufacturer and exporter, decided to sponsor the food. A team comprising cook, workers, company staff and his friends prepared chicken biryani on the training centre premises run by Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association at Thamaraikarai on the hills.

While most of the children in Kongadai, Agnipavi, Sundaipodu, and Periyasengulam were brought to the premises in vehicles, over 25 children from a few remote hamlets that had no road connectivity walked 3- 6 km to reach Thamaraikarai, said Anbu, coordinator.

“Children in plains get any food they want at their doorsteps. But many of these children have just heard of biryani,” said Mr. Kannan.

Children started assembling by 11 a.m. and storytellers N. Thenmozhi, V. Bharathi and Preethi narrated stories to instil moral values in the minds of the children. They kept the session very interactive and encouraged the children to ask questions. A few children sang songs and told stories.

V.P. Gunasekaran, president of the tribal association, said that it was much-needed for the children who were deprived of basic amenities in their hamlets.

Nithya, a Class 8 student from Kongadai, said that she had earlier seen biryani only in television. Uma from Kongadai said that her wish was fulfilled.

C. Sathish from Sathyamangalam demonstrated the art of paper folding and explained the benefits of origami.