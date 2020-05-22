Thank you gesture that touched the heart

On Saturday afternoon, after Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation driver A. Rangaraj had dropped off Coimbatore Corporation conservancy workers at their residence in Malumichampatty, the workers asked him and another driver, Devaraj, to park their vehicles one behind another and join them.

“I knew the workers were up to something as I had heard them discuss that they should all get down at the last point, Malumichampatty. But I did not have a clue of what they were up to.” The workers got together to adorn the two drivers with shawls, garlands and gifted them utensils and purses with money.

“Their affection was overwhelming for I had never imagined that they would recognise Devaraj and me in such a fashion,” recalled Mr. Rangaraj.

Another driver S. Saravanan, too. had a similar experience when workers honoured him in Thudiyalur on Sunday morning. “My respect for the conservancy workers soared. They have demonstrated how big their hearts are and that it has nothing to do with they being at the bottom of the hierarchy in government service.”

More than five such drivers had transported the workers from their homes to work spots during the COVID-19 lockdown period – an outcome of the arrangement that the Coimbatore Corporation had with the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation. A conservancy worker N. Kalpana said the workers honoured the drivers because they patiently transported them to their work spots, stopping buses right at their work spots and treating them with dignity.

That the passengers in the buses were only conservancy workers only helped establish the friendship.

Driver Mr. Saravanan recalled that the workers shared the food meant for them and also gave masks and gloves that the Corporation had given them.

“I recall a worker regularly giving not only me a food packet but also giving two or three shelter-less people that she spotted on the road.”

Another worker, P. Kaliappan, said the drivers were prompt in picking and dropping them. During travel they were friendly as well. “We both being government employees even discussed when the government would credit our salaries.”

Ms. Kalpana added that the drivers were also helpful in that they even woke them up for work. “Upon arrival, the drivers would blare the horns for us to get up. It was our wake up call for the past 60 days. I’ll miss it.”

The conservancy workers’ gesture came in for appreciation from the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation officials as well. “My depot branch manager has been asking for the pictures of the workers honouring us to be framed and hung in the office, for this was such an occasion.”