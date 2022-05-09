Textile units in Tiruppur, Erode, Karur to go on two day strike

Textiles value adding units in Tiruppur, Karur, Erode, Somanur, and Palladam will go on strike on May 16 and 17 to highlight to the government the issue of high prices of cotton and yarn.

This was decided by the industry associations at a meeting in Tiruppur on Sunday.

The main demand of these units is measures by the government to control yarn prices. Communist Party of India (Marxist) will observe a fast on May 17 in Tiruppur supporting this demand. The party demanded that Cotton Corporation of India should procure cotton and sell it directly to the industry.