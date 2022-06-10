Tenement allotment and subsidy orders given to 607 beneficiaries in Erode district

A total of 66 beneficiaries were allotted new houses while 541 beneficiaries were given subsidy orders for constructing new houses, all at a cost of ₹17.30 crore in the district here on Friday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the projects after which Collector H. Krishnanunni handed over the allotment letters to the beneficiaries at the Collectorate in the presence of Mayor S. Nagarathinam, Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi and Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme that aims to provide housing at affordable cost to the weaker sections of the society, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board constructed houses in the district. The cost of each house was ₹9 lakh and beneficiary’s contribution was ₹1.50 lakh. Allotment orders were given to seven beneficiaries at Kollampalayam and 59 beneficiaries at Gobichettipalayam Alukuli for the tenements.

Under the scheme in which beneficiaries construct houses by themselves, a subsidy of ₹2.10 is given. Thus, a total of 541 beneficiaries were given orders for constructing houses and receiving subsidies to the tune of ₹11.36 crore.

District Revenue Officer S. Santhoshini Chandra, Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj, Executive Engineer of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board Kumar, Assistant Administrative Engineer Saravanakumar and other officials were present.