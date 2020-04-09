Temporary vegetable shopscome up in large numbers

Roadside shops selling vegetables, fruits, spinaches and snacks have come up in large numbers across the city as residents’ dependency on the wholesale and retail markets have reduced significantly in the past one week.

After the nationwide lockdown was announced, Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market from Panneerselvam was moved to the Corporation’s Central Bus Stand while the Uzhavar Sandhais at Sampath Nagar and Periyar Nagar were shifted to the Government Girls Higher Secondary School premises at Panneerselvam Park. To prevent overcrowding at the markets, the corporation has allowed traders to sell vegetables through vehicles in all the 60 wards in the city. Apart from this temporary vegetable and fruit shops have come up in many places on arterial roads, thus making it convenient for residents to procure vegetables.

Shops could be seen mostly on Gandhiji Road, Sampath Nagar, near bus stand, Mettur Road, Poondurai Road, Sathy Road, Perundurai Road and at many residential areas. Also, mobile vehicle shops selling vegetables and fruits were seen in large numbers in the city.

“Initially, we purchased vegetables in large quantities fearing that shortage may happen. But now vegetables are available at our doorsteps regularly”, said Boopathinathan, a resident of Periyar Nagar.

He said that earlier they used to visit the market for purchasing, but now shops selling fresh vegetables are available everywhere. “The price is little higher, but it is convenient and we can choose vegetables easily”, he added.

Mobile vegetable vehicles and roadside temporary shops have led to drop in the number of people visiting the market and Uzhavar Sandhai.

A corporation official said that all steps are taken to avoid people from overcrowding the markets and added that there is a significant drop in the people visiting the market.