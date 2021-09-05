Teachers honoured with Radhakrishnan Award

Tourism Minister, District Collectors remember the contributions of their teachers in shaping their lives

Best teachers in the districts were honoured with Dr. Radhakrishnan Award here on Sunday as part of Teachers’ Day celebrations.

In Namakkal, Minister for Tourism M. Mathivethan presented the Award to 10 teachers in the presence of District Collector Shreya P.Singh and other senior officials. The Award carries an appreciation certificate, a silver medal and a cash purse of ₹10,000.

Addressing at the event, Dr. Mathiventhan remembered the contributions of his teachers in shaping his life.

The Minister said that former CM M. Karunanidhi and incumbent Chief Minister M.K. Stalin have made several announcements for the welfare of teachers and government staff.

Dr. Mathiventhan told reporters that during the discussion on demands for grants, 30 announcements were made including developing Kolli Hills on a par with Kodaikanal and other tourist destinations. Six hectares of land has been identified for developing eco-camping sites at Kolli Hills.

He said that TTDC’s Hotel Tamil Nadu would be developed. About 300 tourism sites have been identified and a master plan was being prepared for their development, he added. The Minister said that he had requested the CM to create a separate head for the development of tourist destinations.

In Salem, District Collector S.Karmegham presented the Award to 13 teachers in the presence of Chief Education Officer R.Murugan, Member of Parliament from Salem S.R. Parthibhan and Salem South legislator E.Balasubramanian and other senior officials.

At the event, Mr.Karmegham reminisced his days as Chief Education Officer in the district.

He remembered his teachers and appreciated the efforts taken by the teachers in the district during COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that under former CEO T.Ganesh Moorthy, teachers in the district had contributed ₹ 1.7 crore to COVID-19 relief fund.

In Erode, District Collector H.Krishnanunni presented the Award to 13 teachers in the presence of CEO M.Ramakrishnan and other senior officials.

In Krishnagiri, District Collector V.Jayachandra Banu Reddy presented the Award to 10 teachers and he recollected his school days and remembered his teachers. He said education was essential for the development of society.

He advised the teachers working in the schools in hilly terrains to prevent dropouts and provide them education on a par with students in urban areas.