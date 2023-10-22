HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tea stall owner, employee arrested for pouring water on women in Tiruppur bus stand

October 22, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested the owner and employee of a tea stall at the Kalaignar Karunanidhi Central Bus Stand in Tiruppur on charges of creating public nuisance, after a few women alleged that they poured water on them for sitting on the platform in front of the shop.

The Tiruppur south police said stall owner Venkatesh and employee Anilkumar were arrested for offence under Section 75 (penalty for drunkenness or riotous or indecent behaviour in public place) of the Madras City Police Act. Inspector V. Ganesan said they were released on station bail.

The incident happened on October 20. According to the police, Anilkumar poured water on the platform where the women were sitting and the women questioned the act. A video of the argument between one of the women and the owner and employee was widely circulated on social media platforms. The Tiruppur Corporation, which rents out commercial spaces at the bus stand, sealed the tea stall on the same day.

According to the police, the women did not come forward to lodge a complaint. Later, the police registered a case against the duo for creating public nuisance and arrested them on October 21.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.