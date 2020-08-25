Tea growers seek hike in green leaves price

Assn. president writes to Indcoserve

The Small and Tiny Tea Growers’ Association of the Nilgiris has appealed to the Tamil Nadu Small Tea Growers Industrial Cooperative Tea Factories Federation Ltd (Indcoserve) to increase the minimum price for green tea leaves for September.

Small and Tiny Tea Growers’ Association president J.B. Subramanian, in a letter to the managing director of Indcoserve, said that he welcomed the tea price fixed for August 2020 at ₹ 22 – one rupee more than the minimum tea price declared by the Tea Board. However, the growers felt that Indcoserve should have fixed the price at ₹ 25, taking into account the current selling price of tea.

“This month they (the growers) have to meet the educational expenses for their children… and for manuring their tea gardens. For the past several months they have no other sources of income [sic], said Mr. Subramanian.