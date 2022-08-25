Tea Board seeks details of labourers working in small tea estates of Nilgiris

Small tea growers asked to submit details by August 31, 2022

The Tea Board of India has appealed to small tea growers in the Nilgiris to submit details of labourers working in their estates.

In a press release, it was stated that the executive director of Tea Board, Coonoor, M. Muthukumar, had appealed to the small tea growers to submit details of workers working at small tea estates in the Nilgiris. They have been asked to submit details of the number of workers working at the estate, their names, gender, age, wage, hometown, as well as their Aadhaar numbers to the nearest Tea Board office.

The small tea growers have been given time till August 31, 2022 to submit details to the Tea Board. In case the estate owners did not employ any workers to pluck tea leaves but were instead working the estates by themselves, they have been asked to submit the same clarifications at the Tea Board office.