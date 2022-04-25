Tar plant owned by AIADMK’s T.R.Anbalagan in Dharmapuri sealed for emissions

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board sealed the tar plant owned by the family of T.R. Anbalagan, State president of AIADMK’s farmer’s wing here, for high emissions in Pennagaram on Monday.

The board cracked down on Arun Constructions and Contractors at Billianoor village in Pennagaram after complaints of pollution. District Environment Officer A. Samuel Rajkumar said, upon stack emission monitoring, it was found that the particulate matter in stack was high and the matter in the ambient air was very high. The plant is in the name of Mr. Anbalagan’s wife.

The tar plant Arun Constructions reportedly named after Mr. Anbalagan’s son was involved in producing tar and mixing of tar for construction purposes.